Donald Arthur Mcinnes Sells 50,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,542 shares in the company, valued at C$598,687.04.

Shares of LGD traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 503,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,663. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

