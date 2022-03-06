Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to post $73.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Domo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $73.95 million. Domo posted sales of $60.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year sales of $316.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $317.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $380.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $384.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Domo by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.95. 473,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. Domo has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

