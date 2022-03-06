Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $460.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

NYSE DPZ opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 528.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 301.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

