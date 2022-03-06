Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ opened at $413.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.25 and a 200 day moving average of $490.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

