Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.89

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.61, with a volume of 95233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

