Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $175.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

