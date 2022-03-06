Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

DOGZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 672,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,975. Dogness has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

