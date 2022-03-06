DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

BAX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

