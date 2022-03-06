DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.08 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $103.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.