DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 870.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $945,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Entergy by 491.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,340 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.