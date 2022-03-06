DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.07 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $633.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $638.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

