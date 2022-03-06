DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $50,294,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after buying an additional 684,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

