DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

