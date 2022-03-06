DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DNAX remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. DNA Brands has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $3.19.
DNA Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
