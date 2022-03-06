DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DNAX remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. DNA Brands has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Get DNA Brands alerts:

DNA Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNA Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing of solar energy projects and the provision of third party blockchain technology for the medicinal packaging industry. The company was founded by Darren M. Marks and Melvin Leiner on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.