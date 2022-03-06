Diversified Trust Co Sells 160 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 36,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 78,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after buying an additional 58,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $203.01 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 135.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

