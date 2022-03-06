Diversified Trust Co Purchases 4,305 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

