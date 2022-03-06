Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

