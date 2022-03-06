Diversified Trust Co Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $269.06 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.00 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

