Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

WDAY opened at $240.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.40 and its 200-day moving average is $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,669.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

