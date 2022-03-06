Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

