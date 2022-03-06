Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 86.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $109.48.

