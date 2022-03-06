Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.