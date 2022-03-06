Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.