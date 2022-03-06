Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

