Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 76,973 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Upwork by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.