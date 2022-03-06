Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,016 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 112,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $411.42 million, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

