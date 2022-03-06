Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Baozun by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 41.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Baozun by 87.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

BZUN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

