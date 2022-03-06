Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Q2 stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $116.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

