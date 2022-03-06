Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.49 Million Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after buying an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 78,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 123,653 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.77. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

