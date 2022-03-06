Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.15 Million Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 220,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.09% of Invacare worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 192.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

IVC stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

