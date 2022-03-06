Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,085,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NN were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NN by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NNBR stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 3.02.

In other NN news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $25,099.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

