Dimecoin Trading Up 8.4% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00103467 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

