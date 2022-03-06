DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $276.75 million and $867,174.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00225276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003057 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033426 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

