Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $126.33 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.38%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.