Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) will report $5.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diginex.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diginex by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diginex by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 481,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,873. Diginex has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

