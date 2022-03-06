Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) will report $5.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diginex.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ EQOS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 481,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,873. Diginex has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.
About Diginex (Get Rating)
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
