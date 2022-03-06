Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.
Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
