Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

