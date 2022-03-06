Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $61,831.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00392523 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

