Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $83.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
SEAS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
