Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $83.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

SEAS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

