Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €100.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($112.36) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.50 ($114.04).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.80. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

