Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

