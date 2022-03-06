Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.37. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 144,935 shares.
DNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.
The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.94.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
