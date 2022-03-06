DeHive Achieves Market Capitalization of $233,126.26 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $233,126.26 and $157,967.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

