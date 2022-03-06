DeGate Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.82 or 0.06745308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.19 or 0.99922623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048167 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

