Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $431.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.07. 2,424,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

