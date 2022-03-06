Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $262.90

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $262.90 and last traded at $260.27, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $93,376,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $79,207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

