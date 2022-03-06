Dean Michael Brown Sells 2,394 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dean Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.