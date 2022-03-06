DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.20. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA (Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.