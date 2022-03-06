Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 331,750 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

