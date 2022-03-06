DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $112.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $107.59.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,968.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,834.74. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,168.00 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

