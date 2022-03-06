CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,601,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

CONE stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

