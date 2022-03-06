CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Shares of CYGIY stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.